Guwahati will serve as the launching point for global electronic music star Alan Walker's upcoming India tour, marking the city's first-ever performance by the Norwegian DJ on April 17.

The northeastern city has been selected as the starting location for Walker's expanded WalkerWorld India Tour, which follows his record-breaking nine-city tour in October 2024. After Guwahati, the tour will continue to Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, and Jaipur.

This strategic choice to begin in Guwahati reflects event organiser Spacebound's commitment to bringing world-class entertainment beyond just major metropolitan centres. Tickets for the Guwahati show will be available starting Friday, February 28 at 12 pm IST through BookMyShow, with prices beginning at Rs 999.

"When we saw the overwhelming response to the tour last year, we recognised an opportunity to push boundaries even further," said Karan Singh, CEO of Spacebound. "This expansion demonstrates our unwavering commitment to enable access to global talent across India's diverse regions."

Walker's decision to perform in Guwahati highlights a growing trend of international artists exploring new markets in India, particularly in the Northeast. The city joins Shillong as the second northeastern location to host Walker within a six-month period.

Known for hits like "Faded" and "Alone," Walker has built a dedicated fanbase in India. His Guwahati performance promises to deliver the immersive visual and audio experience that has become his trademark, with state-of-the-art production values.

The tour, presented by Absolut Mixers and driven by Hyundai, represents an unprecedented commitment by an international artist to reach audiences throughout India's diverse regions.