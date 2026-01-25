Guwahati to host North-East FoodTech amid push for food processing and bakery expansion

The fifth edition of North-East FoodTech will be held in Guwahati from January 29 to February 1, bringing more than 80 companies and an expected 7,000 business visitors to the city and underlining its growing importance in the region’s food and hospitality economy.

The four-day B2B exhibition, scheduled at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre near the ISBT bus stand, comes at a time when food processing, bakery and hospitality businesses in the North-East are seeking greater access to technology, organised supply chains and national markets. Organisers say the event has increasingly become a meeting point for manufacturers, suppliers, buyers and entrepreneurs from across the region and beyond.

Companies from different parts of India will present equipment and services linked to food processing, bakery and confectionery, commercial kitchens, refrigeration and cold-chain systems, packaging and food safety. The emphasis this year is on scaling operations and improving efficiency, particularly for small and medium enterprises operating in the North-East.

A key segment of the programme is the N-E Bakery Conclave 2026 on January 31, which will focus on operational standards, plant management, branding and business growth. Industry professionals from production, consultancy and retail bakery backgrounds are expected to take part in discussions aimed at addressing gaps in skills and infrastructure.

Select MSME bakery units from the North-East will also be recognised during the event, a move organisers say is intended to highlight local capacity and encourage formalisation and growth within the sector.

Alongside business discussions, the exhibition will host culinary showcases and live baking demonstrations, including a ‘Flavours of North-East’ segment centred on regional cuisine and professional skills.

“North-East FoodTech has become an important platform for food and hospitality entrepreneurs in the region to engage with national industry players,” said Zakir Hossain, chief convener of the event, adding that access to technology and partnerships was key to modernising operations.

With participants and visitors expected from the North-East, eastern India and neighbouring regions, the exhibition is being seen as another marker of Guwahati’s emergence as a regional hub for food processing, bakery and hospitality-related business activity.