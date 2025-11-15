Guwahati to host Northeast’s largest renewable energy expo as FINER confirms 2025 edition

A push to accelerate clean-energy adoption in the North East will take centre stage next year as the Federation of Industry & Commerce of North Eastern Region (FINER) schedules the second edition of the North East Renewable Energy & Electric Vehicle Expo for November 21–23.

The event, commonly known as NEREVE, will return to Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium with a larger footprint than its debut edition. Organisers say the expo will serve as a key meeting point for national and regional players working in renewable power, electric mobility and related technologies.

The 2025 edition highlights the region’s growing relevance in India’s clean-tech strategy. Backing from multiple central ministries — including New and Renewable Energy, MSME, Road Transport and Highways, and Power — signals a coordinated push to support emerging industries in the North East.

Around 70 companies and 120 exhibition stalls are expected, along with an open display zone for electric vehicle manufacturers to present new models and prototypes. The expo will also feature policy discussions, technical sessions, and dedicated B2B and B2G meetings aimed at strengthening cooperation across government, industry and research institutions.

FINER has placed particular emphasis on supporting local entrepreneurs and early-stage ventures. Organisers say the platform will give startups access to new technologies, market insights and direct engagement with central agencies and major companies. Capacity-building sessions will focus on skills and business development, an area industry bodies view as essential for long-term growth.

According to FINER, the initiative is part of a broader effort to expand industrial opportunities in the region while contributing to India’s wider sustainability goals.