Guwahati is set to host the Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy 2026 for the first time, with the tournament scheduled from November 24 to December 4. The competition will bring together six zonal teams featuring several prominent Indian women’s international cricketers.

Organised as part of the BCCI Domestic Cricket Season 2026–27, the tournament will be played at two venues — ACA Stadium, Barsapara, and ACA Cricket Academy Ground, Fulung, North Guwahati.

The six participating teams are West Zone, East Zone, North East Zone, South Zone, North Zone and Central Zone. The competition will follow a league and knockout format.

The tournament will open on November 24 with three matches. West Zone will face East Zone and North Zone will take on Central Zone at ACA Stadium, Barsapara, while North East Zone will meet South Zone at ACA Cricket Academy Ground, Fulung.

League-stage matches will continue on November 26, 28 and 30, and December 2 at both venues. The tournament will conclude with the final on December 4 at ACA Cricket Academy Ground, Fulung, North Guwahati.

Several prominent Indian women’s cricketers are expected to feature in the tournament, including Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Shafali Verma, Harleen Kaur Deol, Amanjot Kaur, G. Kamalini, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandini Sharma, N. Shree Charani, Pratika Rawal, Jintimani Kalita, Uma Chetry and Nikki Prasad.

Their participation is expected to add to the competitiveness of the tournament and give cricket fans in the Northeast an opportunity to watch some of the country’s leading women cricketers in action.