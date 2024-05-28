Four IndiGo flights were cancelled at Borjhar airport in Guwahati due to continuous heavy rains since last night, causing significant disruptions for passengers.

The affected flights included two to Aizawl, one to Agartala, and one to Silchar.

Despite the cancellations, flights from Guwahati to Kolkata have resumed operations.

In a positive turn, four IndiGo flights successfully took off from Borjhar airport amid the adverse weather conditions.

The airport authorities are closely monitoring the weather situation to ensure passenger safety and minimize further disruptions.

Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules.

The heavy rains, part of the seasonal monsoon, have caused widespread inconvenience in Guwahati and surrounding areas, impacting not only air travel but also local transportation and daily activities.