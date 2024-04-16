The Kamrup (Metro) administration has declared dry days in the district, including Guwahati, from April 17 to April 19.

This has been done in view of the first phase of general elections to the parliamentary constituencies in Meghalaya to be held on April 19.

The prohibition will be in force from 4 PM on April 17 till polling ends on April 19.

During this period, all wholesale warehouses, bonded warehouses, IMFL retail ON and OFF shops, microbrewery, and country spirit shops, are to remain closed, as per the official order.

Any violation of the order shall be dealt with under the relevant provision of the Assam Excise Act and Rules & under the provision of section 135 (c ) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 in respect of holding 1st phase of General Elections, 2024 in the state of Meghalaya, according to a notification issued by the Excise department.