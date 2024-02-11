In a sensational incident, a toddler was kidnapped from the Khanapara area in Guwahati today.

A one-and-a-half year old toddler was kidnapped from the roadside near the Khanapara flyover in the city today. The matter came to light when some people saw the miscreant carrying the child in his arm and running off.

As per reports, the child's mother identified as Hasina Begum works at a shop in the area. Reportedly she was working at the shop when the incident happened.

Reports state that the man was playing with the toddler initially, but soon disappeared with the child in a matter of minutes. Sources have claimed that the culprit had visited the lady earlier too at the shop on several occasions and had played with the baby.

Meanwhile, the matter has been reported at the Dispur police station. India Today NE tried reaching out to the police in this matter, but they were unavailable for comment.