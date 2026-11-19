Guwahati recorded the highest number of traffic rule violations in Assam, with 472 challans issued, as district administrations across the state intensified enforcement of road safety regulations, according to data shared by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 19.

Sonitpur ranked second with 346 violations, followed by Dibrugarh with 289, Kokrajhar with 259 and Lakhimpur with 220, the data showed.

Across Assam, authorities issued a total of 3,850 challans as part of the enforcement drive. Fines amounting to Rs 68 lakh were collected, while 1,864 vehicles were seized.

The Chief Minister said district administrations were taking strict action against traffic rule violators and emphasised that there would be zero tolerance towards violations.

In a message to motorists and passengers, Sarma urged people to follow traffic regulations, control their speed and act responsibly on the roads.

He said even minor negligence could put not only the driver's life but also the lives of others at risk, adding that violations of road safety rules and negligence in duty would not be tolerated.

The enforcement drive is aimed at strengthening compliance with traffic laws and improving road safety across the state.