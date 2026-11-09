Panbazar Police have arrested a 30-year-old man from Siliguri in West Bengal for allegedly masterminding a Rs 11.50 crore fraud involving forged Indian Army supply orders, impersonation of Army officers and fabricated financial documents. The alleged fraud targeted Guwahati-based firm M/s Global Traders.

The arrested accused, identified as Harsh Agarwal, was apprehended during an inter-state police operation, with the arrest announced on November 9.

A police team led by Inspector Sankar Jyoti Nath, Officer-in-Charge of Panbazar Police Station, conducted the operation based on specific intelligence inputs and leads developed during the investigation. The team traced Agarwal to Siliguri and subsequently took him into custody.

According to police, the alleged fraud was initiated by exploiting an existing business relationship with Global Traders. Agarwal reportedly introduced his brother, Ayush Agarwal, to the complainant as a distant relative involved in Army supply contracts. This helped the accused gain the firm's confidence, which was subsequently allegedly used to facilitate fraudulent transactions amounting to Rs 11,50,56,180.

Investigators said a detailed examination of financial transactions, digital evidence and intelligence inputs helped establish Agarwal's alleged role in orchestrating the fraud and setting the scheme in motion.

The case has been registered at Panbazar Police Station as Case No. 214/2026 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Information Technology Act.

Police have so far frozen more than Rs 2 crore in various bank accounts in connection with the case. The investigation is underway to trace the remaining defrauded amount, identify other beneficiaries and apprehend the remaining accused.