In anticipation of the Shree Shree Mahaprabhu Jagannath Rath Yatra scheduled for July 7, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Guwahati, Assam, has issued a traffic advisory. The advisory is for potential artificial traffic congestion expected on several key roads across Guwahati city during the event.

The Rath Yatra, starting from 2 PM onwards, is likely to affect traffic flow on the following routes:

- GS Road (Paltan Bazar to Six Mile)

- R.P. Road (Ganeshguri Flyover to Ganeshguri Ganesh Mandir)

- Kahilipara Road (Ganeshguri Ganesh Mandir to Dakhingaon)

- Beltola-Basistha Road (Last Gate to Basistha Chariali)

- Tripura Goli (Balughat) up to Six-Mile Flyover

- VIP Road (Six Mile Flyover to Narengi Tiniali)

- Panjabari Road (Six Mile to Batahghuli)

- Refinery Road (1 No. Salbari to Gopalnagar Trijunction)

- M.R.D. Road (Bamunimaidam Railway Colony to Hatigarh Chariali)

- Mother Teresa Road (Gita Mandir to Zoo Road Tiniali)

- A.T. Road (Paltan Bazar to Ulubari Chariali)

- B.K. Kakoti Road (Ulubari Chariali to Arya Nagar)

- A.K. Azad Road (Lalganesh to Nepali Mandir)

- A.K. Dev Road (Fatasil Chariali to Dhirenpara)

- M.D. Shah Road (Nepali Mandir to Gadhuli Bazar)

- MG Road/D.G. Road (Gauhati High Court to Maligaon Chariali)

- S.J. Road (Kumarpara Panch Ali to Athgaon Bridge)

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Guwahati, Assam, has urged the general public to avoid these specified stretches of roads during the event to facilitate smoother commuting. Citizens are encouraged to cooperate with traffic authorities to ensure the safety and efficiency of the Rath Yatra procession and to minimize inconvenience.