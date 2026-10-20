The Guwahati Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions and designated routes for Durga idol immersion on October 21 and 22, with diversions planned across several parts of the city to regulate vehicular movement and prevent congestion near immersion ghats.

According to a press release issued by the Traffic Branch of the Deputy Commissioner of Police's office, vehicles carrying Durga idols must follow prescribed routes to reach Lachit Ghat and Pandu Port. Restrictions will also be imposed on regular traffic along key roads, while commuters heading to the airport and Saraighat Bridge have been advised to use the National Highway wherever possible.

Routes for immersion at Lachit Ghat

Vehicles carrying idols from different parts of Guwahati will have to follow designated routes to reach Lachit Ghat.

Vehicles coming from Chandmari via Maharaja Prithu Flyover must proceed through District Library Point, KLB Road, Sessions Court Point and MG Road.

Those arriving from Tokobari, Paltan Bazar, Ulubari, Birubari, Rehabari, Chatribari, Bishnupur, Athgaon and Fatasil will have to take the route through Aryanagar, AK Azad Road, Nepali Mandir, Gadhuli Bazar, Bishal Point, Panbazar Railway Overbridge, Pani Tanki and MG Road.

Vehicles from Kumarpara and Lal Ganesh must follow Bishnupur Road, Chabipul, Aryanagar, AK Azad Road, Nepali Mandir, Gadhuli Bazar, Bishal Point, Panbazar Railway Overbridge, Pani Tanki and MG Road.

Those coming from Ulubari and Dakshin Sarania will have to use GS Road, Apsara, Janata Point, Nepali Mandir, Gadhuli Bazar, Bishal Point, Panbazar Railway Overbridge, Pani Tanki and MG Road.

Vehicles from Rajgarh and Bhangagarh must proceed through Rajgarh Road, Commerce College Point, Maharaja Prithu Flyover, District Library Point, KLB Road, Sessions Court Point and MG Road.

Vehicles arriving from Ganeshguri, Christian Basti, Dispur and Kahilipara will have to take RG Baruah Road, Shraddhanjali Flyover, Maharaja Prithu Flyover, District Library Point, KLB Road, Sessions Court Point and MG Road.

Vehicles from Panbazar must use HB Road, Mahamaya Point, Pani Tanki and MG Road. Those coming from Bharalumukh and Shantipur will have to proceed through DG Road, Bharalumukh Point, AT Road, Panbazar Railway Overbridge, Pani Tanki and MG Road.

Traffic diversions and restrictions

The traffic police have announced diversions for regular vehicles approaching key junctions along the immersion routes.

Vehicles coming from Noonmati towards Maharaja Prithu Flyover will be diverted towards Ganeshguri. Those travelling from Chandmari along the road beneath the flyover towards Jalukbari will be diverted towards Ulubari at TC Point.

Traffic from Jalukbari and Bharalumukh heading towards Chandmari and Dispur will be regulated near Machkhowa Police Point on the flyover road and diverted through BR Road and AT Road.

Vehicles coming from Uzan Bazar, Kharghuli and Noonmati will be regulated at Planetarium Point and diverted through Lamb Road, GNB Road and TC Point.

The use of BB Road between Ulubari and TC Point by vehicles carrying idols has been prohibited. On MG Road, only vehicles carrying idols will be allowed to proceed towards Lachit Ghat from the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital side. These vehicles must use the designated right-side lane.

After completing the immersion, vehicles must leave through DG Road or AT Road.

Separate arrangements for Pandu Port

Vehicles carrying idols for immersion at Pandu Port must approach the ghat through Adabari Tiniali. After the immersion, they will be allowed to exit towards Jalukbari only through Shadillapur No. 6 Colony.

Vehicles arriving from Bharalumukh and Fatasil must use AT Road and DG Road to reach Pandu. The traffic police have prohibited idol-carrying vehicles from entering Pandu through Maligaon Chariali.

Commuters advised to avoid key roads

The traffic police have advised commuters to avoid MG Road, GNB Road and DG Road wherever possible during the immersion period. Particular caution has been advised for the stretch beneath the Jalukbari Flyover from TC Point.

Passengers travelling to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport and Saraighat Bridge have been advised to use the National Highway to avoid congestion along the affected routes.

Vehicles carrying DJ equipment, sound systems or loudspeakers will not be permitted near the immersion ghats. Such vehicles must be parked at designated locations away from the ghats and will be diverted through alternative routes.

The traffic restrictions will not apply to emergency service vehicles or vehicles belonging to local residents.