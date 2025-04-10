In a key update to the earlier Traffic Management Advisory dated April 9, 2025, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati, has announced the withdrawal of temporary traffic restrictions near the Marwet Petrol Pump following the conclusion of PQC (Pavement Quality Concrete) placement works by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).



Authorities confirmed that all iron barricades installed near the road repair site have been removed. The NHAI has halted PQC activities as of today and will now transition to bituminous road surfacing, scheduled to begin on April 12, 2025, during night hours in a phase-wise manner to minimize public inconvenience.



As normal traffic conditions have been restored in the area, the traffic diversions and movement restrictions previously implemented under the April 9 advisory have been officially lifted.



The City Police extended their gratitude to commuters and residents for their patience and cooperation throughout the road maintenance and traffic regulation period.