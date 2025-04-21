In view of foundation work for the upcoming Cycle Factory Flyover (stretching from Cycle Factory to Birubari Tiniali), the city traffic police have announced new traffic restrictions and diversions effective from April 23, 2025, until further notice. Commuters are urged to plan accordingly.

Key Traffic Regulations:

No Entry: Vehicles will not be allowed to move from Cycle Factory towards Birubari Tiniali.

One-Way Movement: The stretch from Birubari Tiniali to Cycle Factory will remain one-way. Vehicles can travel only in this direction.



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Diversion via Bishnupur Road: Vehicles travelling from Ambari Tiniali towards Cycle Factory Tiniali on F.A. Road will be diverted in front of Fatasil Ambari Police Station via Bishnupur Road towards Bishnupur Tiniali.

Restriction on Bishnupur Road: No vehicles will be allowed from Bishnupur Tiniali towards Cycle Factory.

No Parking Zones: The stretch from Fatasil Ambari Police Station to Bishnupur Tiniali and from Bishnupur Tiniali to under Aaryanagar Flyover is now a No Parking Zone on both sides until construction is completed.

Authorities have advised motorists to cooperate and follow the new traffic guidelines to avoid inconvenience.