Guwahati traffic police have announced restrictions on vehicular movement along NH-27 due to the construction of an RCC stormwater drain. The project, which aims to divert surface runoff from the Assam-Meghalaya border, necessitates temporary road closures and diversions to ensure public safety and facilitate emergency vehicle movement.

The restrictions will take effect from March 5, 2025, and will remain in place until the completion of the construction. Vehicular movement on the service road between Tripura Gali underbridge and Basistha Chariali, from the Khanapara side towards Basistha and Garchuk, will be halted.

Vehicles travelling from Khanapara towards Basistha Chariali or Basistha Mandir via the service road will be diverted at the Tripura Gali underbridge. Drivers can either turn left towards Patarkuchi Road-Basistha Mandir Road or take a right towards the opposite service road leading to Basistha Chariali-Basistha Mandir Road. Vehicles heading from Khanapara to Jayanagar Chariali can use the underbridge and Jayanagar Road as usual.

The Basistha Flyover will remain unaffected, allowing uninterrupted movement of vehicles travelling between Khanapara and Jalukbari in both directions. Guwahati Traffic Police have urged citizens to follow the advisory and cooperate for the safety of all road users. “The public is requested to abide by the regulations in the greater interest of society and general safety,” stated the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati.