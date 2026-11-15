The Guwahati Traffic Police has announced a series of traffic restrictions, diversions and parking regulations across parts of the city on November 15 and 16 in view of Chhath Puja celebrations.

According to a press release issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), the restrictions will come into effect from 11 am on November 15 and remain in force until 11 am on November 16. The measures have been put in place to regulate vehicular movement and facilitate the smooth conduct of the festival, particularly in areas expected to witness large gatherings of devotees.

Under the restrictions, commercial goods vehicles and slow-moving vehicles, including handcarts, rickshaws and pony carts, will not be allowed on the stretch of MG Road between Machkhowa Point and the Chief Justice Bungalow Point during the specified period. However, slow-moving vehicles carrying puja materials for devotees will be exempted.

City buses and ASTC buses travelling from Khanapara towards Bharalumukh will be required to take the GS Road–AT Road route and will not be allowed to pass through Panbazar or the Panbazar Railway Overbridge (ROB).

Similarly, buses approaching from Jalukbari will not be permitted on MG Road between Machkhowa Point and the Gauhati High Court Chief Justice's residence. These vehicles will be diverted towards AT Road and HB Road through Chandmari and Noonmati.

Heavy vehicles, including inter-district buses and red-coloured rural service buses operated by the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC), will not be allowed to enter the city from Jalukbari during the restriction period. City buses and vehicles carrying devotees will, however, be exempted from this restriction.

The traffic police has also requested devotees to use four-wheelers for travelling to the ghats, stating that six-wheelers will not be permitted.

Traffic Diversions Across the City

As part of the traffic management arrangements, vehicles travelling from Bharalumukh towards Panbazar and Chandmari will be diverted at Machkhowa towards the elevated corridor and routed to HB Road through TRP Road or AT Road.

Vehicles proceeding towards Chandmari and Latasil through HB Road will have to take a left turn at NB Hall (Sessions Court) Point and proceed via FC Road.

Vehicles coming from Chandmari towards Panbazar, Bharalumukh and Jalukbari will be diverted at NB Hall towards HB Road before proceeding to Bharalumukh.

Light vehicles approaching from Unbazar and Latasil towards Bharalumukh will be diverted at Planetarium Point towards Lamb Road, FC Road, Tayebulla Point and GNB Road, before taking a left turn at NB Hall.

Parking Arrangements and No-Parking Zones

The traffic police has designated several locations for parking vehicles carrying devotees and puja materials from the Bharalumukh side. These include Lachit Ghat, Lakhi Goli, Chamber Road, MS Road, SRCB Road and the market-side stretch of MG Road.

Parking will also be permitted inside the field of Sonaram Higher Secondary School.

Meanwhile, the stretch of AT Road between Bharalumukh and the Panbazar Overbridge South Point on the river side will remain free of parked vehicles from 7 am on November 15 until the completion of Chhath Puja rituals on November 16.

Parking will be prohibited on MG Road, MLN Road, ARB Road, SS Road, SRCB Road, HB Road and TRP Road during the restriction period.

Additionally, parking of trucks and heavy commercial vehicles will not be permitted on TRP Road, Lakhi Gali, Chamber Road, SRCB Road, Kedar Road and MS Road from 7 am on November 15 until the completion of the festival rituals on November 16.

The traffic police has urged commuters and devotees to follow the designated routes, adhere to parking regulations and cooperate with traffic personnel to ensure smooth vehicular movement during the celebrations.