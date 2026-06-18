Guwahati Traffic Police announces special traffic regulations from June 22 to 26 for Ambubachi Mahayog 2026

The Guwahati Traffic Police has announced a comprehensive traffic management plan ahead of Ambubachi Mahayog 2026, scheduled to be held at Maa Kamakhya Temple from June 22 to June 26. The temporary traffic regulations have been introduced to facilitate safe movement of pilgrims and devotees, protect vulnerable road users, and ensure uninterrupted passage of emergency services across the city.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati, restrictions and diversions will remain in force throughout the festival period to manage the expected surge in footfall and vehicular movement around the Nilachal Hills and adjoining areas.

Under the revised arrangements, all vehicles will be prohibited from entering the route from Kamakhya foothill towards Maa Kamakhya Temple. However, emergency vehicles including ambulances, fire tenders, vehicles carrying life-saving medicines, oxygen cylinders, and municipal service vehicles will remain exempt. Vehicles transporting water and essential supplies will be permitted to move towards the temple between 11 PM and 5 AM.

Only vehicles carrying authorised car passes issued by the district administration and ferry cars will be allowed to operate from Pandu Temple Ghat to Maa Kamakhya Temple via Bangshibagan. Officials and personnel deployed on festival duty will assemble at Sonaram Higher Secondary School Field and travel to designated locations through administration-arranged ferry services.

Special drop-off and parking arrangements have also been notified for devotees approaching from different directions. Vehicles arriving from Jalukbari and Bharalumukh will use designated service lanes near Nilachal Flyover to drop pilgrims before proceeding to authorised parking locations at Adabari Bus Stand and Boripara Field.

Public transport services will also operate under modified norms. ASTC buses, city buses and private vehicles will primarily use the Nilachal Flyover, while city buses will be permitted to drop passengers only at specified points and not at either end of the flyover.

Pilgrims travelling to Maa Kamakhya Temple have been advised to park two-wheelers, light motor vehicles and heavy vehicles at designated parking zones including Adabari Bus Stand, Boripara Field, ITA Machkhowa, ASTC Parking Machkhowa and Idgah Field Machkhowa.

The administration has further imposed restrictions on the movement of commercial goods vehicles and slow-moving vehicles across key city corridors including DG Road, MG Road, AT Road, Pandu Port Road and Borbazar Road between 5 AM and 11 PM during the event period.

Inter-district and long-distance buses, including ASTC services, will not be permitted on designated city stretches, while buses carrying pilgrims from Kamakhya Railway Junction will operate through a dedicated route to temporary camps at Pandu Port.

Heavy vehicles from NH-27 towards Gosala via Tetelia will also remain restricted. In view of anticipated congestion, passengers travelling to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and prefer the NH-27 corridor wherever feasible.

Additionally, the entire stretch beneath Nilachal Flyover has been earmarked as a reserved parking zone. Roadside parking has been prohibited across multiple stretches including Pandu Port Road, Borbazar Road, DG Road, the Elevated Corridor at Bharalumukh and the Nilachal Flyover to maintain smooth vehicular movement.

Authorities have urged residents, commuters and visiting devotees to cooperate with traffic personnel and follow the notified regulations to ensure orderly conduct of Ambubachi Mahayog 2026.