Guwahati traffic police gets 50 new motorcycles for faster patrolling, response

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, October 4 handed over 50 motorcycles to the traffic branch of the Guwahati Police, aiming to strengthen road patrolling, traffic management and rapid response capabilities in the city.

The motorcycles, provided by Hero MotoCorp, were handed over at a ceremony at Lok Sewa Bhawan in the presence of Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh and Guwahati Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta. The two senior police officers jointly flagged off the new fleet.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the motorcycles are Hero Maverick 440s and will be deployed to support the traffic branch in its day-to-day operations.

The addition of the motorcycles is expected to improve the mobility of traffic personnel, enabling faster patrolling and quicker response to road incidents and emergencies. The fleet will also support traffic regulation and law enforcement across Guwahati.

Chief Minister Sarma said the Assam Police was strengthening its bike-borne force to facilitate faster and more effective law enforcement across the state.

“These rapid action teams can respond to emergencies in minutes, cutting down the time it takes to reach any affected spot,” Sarma said in a social media post.

The Chief Minister’s Office said the Hero MotoCorp motorcycles would support faster patrolling, traffic management, law enforcement and quicker response to road incidents, with the broader objective of enhancing police presence and road safety across Assam.

The handover comes as part of efforts to strengthen the operational mobility of the traffic police and improve response times on the city’s increasingly busy roads.