The Guwahati Marathon will be held from Sarusajai Sports Complex, on February 9 at 5 am.

The marathon will be organised in the stretch between the end point of Basistha flyover (Khanapara side) towards the end point of Garchuk flyover (Jalukbari side) on National Highway-27.

In view of the upcoming marathon, the Guwahati Traffic Police has regulations on the movement of vehicular traffic on NH-27 from 3 am onwards, aimed at ensuring smooth movement of vehicles on NH-27, including free passage to emergency vehicles like ambulances, fire tenders, among others.

The regulations have also been directed keeping in mind the safety of common public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons on the road.

Here are the regulations:

1. The vehicles coming from Khanapara side towards Jalukbari side will move in their normal carriageway on NH -27.

2. The vehicles plying in the service lane from Khanapara towards Jalukbari will be diverted at the approach of Beharbari Flyover (opposite Brahmaputra Bazar) towards main carriageway of NH-27.

3. The vehicles coming from Jalukbari towards Khanapara will move in their normal carriageway on NH -27 upto the approach of Gorchuk flyover from where they will be diverted via the Service Road.

4. This diversion will continue upto Lokhra Chariali under-bridge from where the vehicles will be re-directed towards Khanapara via the service lane on the southern side, i.e., opposite of Sarusajai Sports Complex upto Beharbari Flyover under bridge.

5. From Beharbari Flyover under-bridge the vehicles will again be re-directed on the service lane on the northern side, i.e., Beharbari towards Khanapara.

6. This diversion will continue upto the end point of Basistha flyover where the vehicles will again take their normal course on the main carriageway of NH-27.

7. The entire service road on both sides of NH-27 from Gorchuk to Koinadhora will be earmarked as No Parking zone.

8. No vehicle will be allowed to ply in the service lane in the opposite direction of the normal flow of traffic.

9. However, there will be an exemption for emergency service vehicles.