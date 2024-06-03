The Guwahati Traffic Police has announced several traffic restrictions to be implemented on June 4, 2024, in light of the Lok Sabha Election vote counting. These measures are aimed at ensuring the safety of the general public, particularly vulnerable road users such as children, students, women, senior citizens, and differently-abled individuals.

To facilitate a smooth and secure vote counting process, the following traffic regulations have been imposed:

Heavy goods vehicles will be restricted on NH-27 within Guwahati City from 4 AM on June 4 until the vote counting process is complete. Vehicles coming from Jyotikuchi towards Rajiv Gandhi Road will be diverted to A.K Azad Road. Rajiv Gandhi Road will be designated a no-vehicle and no-parking zone. No vehicles will be permitted to enter from the IOCL side into the service lane towards Maniram Dewan Trade Centre. Vehicles from Garchuk heading towards Maniram Dewan Trade Centre will be diverted to NH-27 via the flyover bridge, preventing entry into the service lane. This restriction does not apply to election duty personnel, poll-related materials, and emergency service vehicles. Movement of emergency vehicles such as fire tenders, ambulances, and vehicles carrying life-saving drugs or oxygen cylinders will not be impeded by these restrictions.

The traffic police have emphasized that these measures are essential to maintain public safety and ensure the orderly conduct of the vote counting process. Citizens are advised to adhere to the restrictions and cooperate with traffic authorities to avoid inconvenience and ensure the smooth flow of necessary services.