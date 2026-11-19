Jalukbari Traffic Police in Guwahati impounded more than 50 vehicles and imposed fines on traffic violators during an intensive enforcement drive against motorists riding two-wheelers without helmets.

The drive was conducted in front of Maligaon Police Station following Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's directive for stricter enforcement of traffic rules and improved road safety compliance across the state.

During the operation, traffic personnel stopped two-wheelers and checked whether both riders and pillion passengers were wearing helmets. Vehicles found violating helmet regulations were seized, while offenders were also fined on the spot.

The enforcement drive also targeted motorists violating other provisions of traffic laws and disregarding road safety norms. More than 50 vehicles had been impounded by the time the operation was reported.

The intensified checking is part of a tougher enforcement approach adopted by traffic police across Guwahati following the Chief Minister's instructions.

Jalukbari Traffic Police have urged motorists across the city to strictly follow traffic regulations, including wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers. Police stressed that compliance with road safety rules is essential to protect both motorists and other road users.