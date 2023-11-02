The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is set to arrive in Guwahati on a two-day visit.

In view of the visit of Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, King of Bhutan to Guwahati on 3 and 4 November 2023 to ensure the safety of the public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc, the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed on 3 and 4 November 2023.



Also Read: Assam: Bhutan envoy meets Himanta Biswa Sarma ahead of King’s visit to state

RESTRICTIONS ON THE MOVEMENT OF VEHICLES:

1. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati City from 7:00 AM to 11:30 PM on 3rd November 2023, 6 AM to 12 Noon of 4th November 2023.

2. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheels and above shall be restricted on DG Road and MG Road, from 5 AM to 12 Noon on 3rd November, 2023.

Earlier on November 2, Bhutan’s Ambassador to India Maj Gen Vetsop Namgyel on Wednesday called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ahead of a three-day private visit of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to the state.

Sarma conveyed to the Ambassador that he along with officials and people of the state were ''excited to welcome His Majesty, the King of Bhutan, along with Her Majesty the Queen'', the Chief Minister's Office posted on X.