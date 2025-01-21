Addressing the growing inconvenience caused by abandoned cars cluttering the city streets, the Guwahati Traffic Police has stepped up with a citizen-friendly initiative.

The department has invited residents to report unclaimed or unattended vehicles, promising swift action to tow them away.

Taking to social media, the Guwahati Traffic Police shared on their X (formerly Twitter) handle: “Unclaimed or unattended cars cluttering Guwahati streets? Let us know, and we’ll tow it away! Help your city move smoothly.”

The announcement has been met with appreciation from residents who have long expressed concerns about traffic disruptions and reduced parking spaces due to abandoned vehicles.



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The response from the public was immediate, with several X users praising the police for their swift action.

Within hours of the post, a car was reported and quickly towed away from the Survey area of the city, further demonstrating the department's commitment to tackling this issue head-on.

The police further encouraged residents to report abandoned cars through multiple channels, including the nearest police station, official social media accounts (X, Facebook), or even via the WhatsApp number provided by the department.

Citizens can report such cases by reaching out to the traffic department, ensuring quicker action and contributing to smoother traffic management across the city.

This proactive approach is expected to enhance urban mobility and ensure cleaner streets in Guwahati.