The renowned Ambubachi Mela, which takes place every year in Assam, is slated to return to Guwahati‘s Kamakhya Temple after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guwahati traffic police on Monday announced restrictions on vehicular movement from Wednesday to in view of the Ambubachi mela at Kamakhya temple starting from June 22.

Deputy Commissioner of traffic police ensures safety of public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire Tenders etc., the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed during the period of Ambubachi Mela.

From 22-06-2022 to 26-06-2022, no vehicles shall be allowed to enter from Kamakhya foothill towards Kamakhya Temple except the Ferry Car, vehicles associated with essential services and few vehicles of Kamakhya temple and local residents authorized District Administration.

No inter-district and long distance buses (including the buses operating under ASTC) shall be allowed to ply on D.G. Road, M.G. Road and T.R. Phukan Road from 22-06-2022 to 26-06-2022.

No goods carrying heavy, medium and small commercial vehicles shall be allowed to ply on DG Road and MG Road from 22.06.2022 to 26.06.2022. However the three wheelers commercial goods carrying vehicles shall be allowed to ply from 12 midnight to 6 AM only.

The vehicles coming from Bharalumukh side towards Kamakhya gate will drop the devotees near Kamakhya gate and move towards Adabari and will park at Boripara Field or Adabari Bus Stand.

The vehicles coming from Maligaon side towards Kamakhya gate will drop the devotees near Kamakhya gate and will move towards Bharalumukh and the vehicles will park at Sonaram Field.

No vehicles shall be allowed to ply on newly constructed road from Pandu Temple Ghat to Kamakhya Trinath Temple.