Guwahati traffic restrictions ahead of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup matches at Barsapara stadium

With the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, 2025 set to host multiple One-Day International matches at Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Barsapara from September 30 to October 29, the Guwahati Police have issued detailed traffic regulations to ensure safety for pedestrians and smooth movement for emergency vehicles.

The restrictions will be in effect on September 30, October 3, 7, 10, and 29, 2025, with specific measures including the imposition of one-way traffic on key roads such as A.K. Azad Road and Kula Basumatary Road (Barsapara Road) for vehicles with car passes, as well as parking restrictions along several stretches to prevent congestion. Slow-moving and commercial goods vehicles will face curbs on major routes including B.K. Kakati Road, Rajib Gandhi Path, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path, and Pandit Din Dayal Upadhyay Road from 11 AM to midnight on match days.



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Special arrangements will also be in place for VIP car pass holders and drop-off vehicles, with designated parking areas at Champabati Field, RCTRC Field, Rolling Mill Field, and Vishal Marriage Hall, among others. Entry to the stadium will be via six designated gates, depending on ticket type, vehicle pass, and purpose.

The police assured that emergency vehicles, including ambulances, fire tenders, oxygen carriers, school buses, and essential services, will not be affected by these restrictions.

The advisory emphasizes the safety of vulnerable road users such as children, students, senior citizens, and differently-abled persons, while facilitating smooth vehicular movement during the high-profile cricket events.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati, confirmed the regulations will be strictly enforced to maintain order and ensure public safety.

Here’s the key information from the traffic advisory organized into a clear table format for easy reference:

Date(s) Road / Area Restriction / Regulation Timing Notes 30 Sept, 3 Oct, 7 Oct, 10 Oct, 29 Oct 2025 B.K. Kakati Road, A.K. Azad Road, A.K. Dev Road, Kula Basumatary Road (Barsapara Road), Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path, Mora-Bharalu Path, Rajib Gandhi Path (up to Jyotikuchi), F.A. Road, Dhopoliya Road, Bishnupur Road, R.K.C. Road, Birubari-G.M.C. Road, Pandit Din Dayal Upadhyay Road (Dakhingaon Tiniali to Lalganesh) Plying of commercial goods vehicles and slow-moving vehicles restricted 11 AM – 12 midnight Ensures safety of pedestrians and emergency vehicle passage 30 Sept, 3 Oct, 7 Oct, 10 Oct, 29 Oct 2025 A.K. Azad Road (Lalganesh Tiniali → Cycle Factory Tiniali) One-way traffic 11 AM onwards Only vehicles with car passes allowed; diversion for others at Lalganesh Tiniali 30 Sept, 3 Oct, 7 Oct, 10 Oct, 29 Oct 2025 Kula Basumatary Road (Barsapara Tiniali → Dhirenpara Tiniali) One-way traffic 11 AM onwards Only vehicles with car passes allowed; Drop-Off pass vehicles to park at designated areas 30 Sept, 3 Oct, 7 Oct, 10 Oct, 29 Oct 2025 Mora-Bharalu Road No vehicle movement 11 AM onwards Complete restriction in both directions 30 Sept, 3 Oct, 7 Oct, 10 Oct, 29 Oct 2025 Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path Vehicles allowed from NH-27 to Shyam Mandir, then diverted via Ganeshpara Tiniali on A.K. Dev Road 11 AM onwards No movement from ACA Stadium side 30 Sept, 3 Oct, 7 Oct, 10 Oct, 29 Oct 2025 Parking restrictions No parking on Barsapara Tiniali → Dhirenpara Tiniali, Cycle Factory → Lalganesh Tiniali, Ambari Tiniali → Champabati High School N/A One-side parallel parking allowed at Champabati High School → Garchuk, Dakhingaon Tiniali → NEF College Match Days ACA Stadium Gates 1A–6 Designated entry for teams, VIPs, spectators, and commentators N/A Gate-specific access as per passes

Parking Locations & Capacity

Access Route Parking Location Capacity Distance from ACA Stadium A.K. Dev Road Champabati Field 150 LMV 1.8 km RCTRC Field, Fatasil Ambari 50 LMV 2.5 km Champabati Field to Garchuk Tiniali (roadside) 250 LMV 2 km Ambari Rangpathar Field 200 two-wheelers 2.2 km A.K. Azad Road Vishal Marriage Hall, Cycle Factory 100 LMV 2 km Rolling Mill Field 80 LMV 0.8 km South Point Sr. Secondary School (for officers/pilots) 100 LMV 0.2 km Dakshingaon Saukuchi Road (for force vehicles) 50 HMV 2 km

Emergency Vehicle Movement: Unaffected. Includes ambulances, fire tenders, oxygen carriers, school buses, milk vans, and essential services.