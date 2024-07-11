In preparation for the foundation work of the Cycle Factory Flyover, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Guwahati, has announced changes in traffic routes and regulations effective from July 15. The adjustments will remain in place until the completion of the construction.

According to the press release issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, the following changes will be implemented:

Restriction on goods and slow-moving vehicles: No goods-carrying or commercial vehicles, as well as slow-moving vehicles, will be allowed to ply between Cycle Factory point and Bishnupur Tiniali from either direction until the construction is completed.

One-way traffic: The stretch between Cycle Factory point and Birubari Tiniali will be converted to a one-way route.

Diversions for vehicles from Lalganesh/Cycle Factory: Vehicles approaching from Lalganesh or Cycle Factory will be diverted at Cycle Factory point towards Bishnupur Road.

Traffic from Arya Nagar/Birubari Tiniali: Only vehicles traveling from Arya Nagar or Birubari Tiniali will be permitted to use the route from Birubari Tiniali towards Cycle Factory point.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, has urged citizens to adhere to the new traffic regulations to ensure smooth construction activities and minimize inconvenience. These measures are expected to help manage the traffic flow efficiently and support the timely completion of the flyover project.