Traffic curbs, parking rules tightened as Guwahati prepares for Post Malone concert on Dec 8

The Guwahati Traffic Police has announced extensive traffic restrictions and parking regulations across key routes in the city ahead of the Post Malone Live Musical Concert scheduled for December 8, at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara. The measures aim to ensure public safety, prevent congestion, and facilitate the uninterrupted movement of emergency vehicles during the high-footfall event.

From 10 AM onward on the day of the concert, the movement of all commercial goods-carrying vehicles and slow-moving vehicles will be restricted on major routes leading to Khanapara, including the GS Road stretch from the Sixmile underpass to Khanapara Rotary, the Sixmile–Balughat route via Jayanagar Chariali, and connecting roads through Beltola and the APSC Point. Additional restrictions will come into effect from 3 PM, regulating vehicle movement around the Prison Gate Point near the Vivanta Hotel, Koinadhara Point, KV Khanapara, and the service lanes along NH-27, continuing until the concert concludes or as required by authorities.

Parking will be strictly prohibited along busy corridors such as GS Road between Sixmile Underpass and Khanapara Rotary, the stretches between Jayanagar Chariali, Tripura Gali, APSC Point, and parts of NH-27 up to Greenwood Resort. To accommodate concert-goers, several designated parking areas have been identified across Guwahati, including arrangements near Krishi Bhawan, Jyoti Vishnu Auditorium, the Veterinary College campus, Indian Oil Khanapara, Mukut Parking, Basistha Mandir Path, NERIM, and other facilities depending on the route of arrival. Separate parking provisions have also been made for two-wheelers at Beltola Bihutoli, the Veterinary College campus, and Kirloskar Hybrid Engineering in Jayanagar.

Authorities have clarified that these restrictions will not affect emergency services such as ambulances, fire tenders, vehicles carrying essential supplies, school buses, and movement by local residents. Citizens have been advised to use the Foot Overbridge near the Vivanta Hotel for safe crossing of GS Road. The Guwahati Traffic Police has urged the public to follow its official social media handles for real-time updates on traffic flow and parking availability on the day of the concert.

