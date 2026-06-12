Guwahati traffic violations surge, e-challan revenue jumps to Rs 3.01 crore in May

Guwahati witnessed a significant increase in traffic rule violations during May, with cases of drunk driving, helmetless riding and wrong-side driving registering steep rises compared to the previous month, according to data released by the city traffic police.

The figures reveal that enforcement agencies intensified action against violators as road safety remains a major concern in the city.

One of the most alarming trends was the surge in drunken driving cases. While only 41 cases were recorded in April, the number shot up to 396 cases in May, indicating a nearly tenfold increase. Traffic officials said drunk driving remains one of the leading causes of serious road accidents and fatalities.

Violations involving two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets also rose sharply. A total of 7,309 cases were detected in April, increasing to 11,859 cases in May. Of the May violations, 8,230 were detected through the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS), highlighting the growing role of technology in traffic enforcement.

Cases of wrong-side driving also witnessed a substantial increase, rising from 526 in April to 963 in May. Traffic police have repeatedly warned that driving against the flow of traffic poses a serious threat to both motorists and pedestrians.

Seat belt violations increased from 52 cases in April to 90 in May, while cases of triple riding on motorcycles rose from 113 to 130 during the same period.

Authorities also reported an increase in the use of mobile phones while driving, with violations rising from 22 cases in April to 31 in May. Meanwhile, the number of vehicles found using prohibited black-tinted window glass increased dramatically from nine cases to 92 cases.

The enforcement drive also resulted in a sharp increase in action against repeat and serious offenders. Only two driving licences were seized or suspended in April, compared to 223 licences in May.

The intensified enforcement was reflected in revenue generated through penalties. Traffic police collected Rs 2.30 crore through e-challans in April, while the figure rose to Rs 3.01 crore in May.

Legal action against offenders also increased significantly. While 123 cases were forwarded to courts in April, the number surged to 1,107 cases in May, indicating stricter enforcement and prosecution of traffic violations.

Officials said the traffic department will continue combining ITMS-based monitoring with on-ground enforcement to improve compliance with traffic regulations and reduce accidents in Guwahati. The police have urged motorists to follow traffic rules, wear helmets and seat belts, avoid drunken driving and refrain from dangerous practices such as wrong-side driving and using mobile phones behind the wheel.