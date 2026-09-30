Guwahati: Two arrested with 100 kg stolen aluminium wire, NHM-linked Dextrose injections recovered

Basistha Police in Guwahati have arrested two alleged thieves and recovered around 100 kilograms of stolen aluminium wire from their possession, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Abdur Rahim, who was arrested from Behebar, and Anshuman Basumatary, who was apprehended from Amtola.

According to police, the two men were allegedly involved in thefts reported from different parts of Guwahati. During the operation, police recovered a large quantity of aluminium wire allegedly linked to the thefts.

Police also recovered 40 Dextrose injections from the accused. The injections were reportedly supplied for use under the National Health Mission (NHM).

The recovery of the medical supplies has prompted police to examine their source and determine how they came into the possession of the accused. Investigators are also probing whether the recovery is connected to a wider theft network.

The arrests were made during an investigation into theft-related activities under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station. The seized materials have been taken into police custody as part of the investigation.

Police are now working to establish the source of the aluminium wire and Dextrose injections and determine whether other individuals were involved in the alleged thefts.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the extent of the accused persons' alleged involvement in theft cases reported in Guwahati and identify other members, if any, of the suspected network.