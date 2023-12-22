Guwahati: Two drug peddlers arrested from near railway station
Two drug peddlers were arrested today by the Special Task Force (STF) near the Guwahati Railway Station.
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Two drug peddlers were arrested today by the Special Task Force (STF) near the Guwahati Railway Station.
The STF today conducted a raid at the Gate No 3 of the railway station and arrested two persons, who were dubbed as habitual offenders.
From their possession, 31 vials of suspected heroin which amounted to 53.5 grams, seven empty vials, a syringe and a mobile phone.
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