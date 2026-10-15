Two men accused of attacking a woman and dragging her along a road while attempting to snatch her bag in Guwahati were injured in police firing during an operation between Khanapara and Panjabari. The accused, identified as Prashanta Boro and Rahul Das, were taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where they are undergoing treatment.

The police action comes days after the alleged bag-snatching incident in the Janakpur area of Kahilipara on October 5, when the two men allegedly attacked a woman during an early-morning attempt to steal her bag.

According to the preliminary account, the incident took place at around 5.45 am when the accused allegedly arrived on a motorcycle and followed the woman from behind before attempting to forcibly take her bag.

As the men allegedly tried to flee with the bag, they dragged the woman along a paved road for nearly 100 metres, leaving her seriously injured.

The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, and the footage subsequently circulated on social media, drawing attention to the assault and concerns over public safety in the city.

During the preliminary investigation, police also found indications that the two accused had allegedly committed a similar offence in the Lalmatia area on the same day, October 5.

The firing occurred during a police operation to apprehend the accused. Both men sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to GMCH for medical treatment.