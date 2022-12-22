Another ragging incident has come to light from the capital city of Assam, Guwahati.

Notably, the atmosphere heated up over a ragging incident that came to light in the Assam Engineering Institute (AEI), wherein a junior student lodged a complaint at Chandmari police station after being unable to bear the torture of senior students.

As per victim identified as Vishal Kashyap alleged that two of his seniors Debojit Boro and Manthan Bora demanded money on the behalf of super seniors failing which the victim has beaten and also took away his valuables.

Following the complaint, the Chandmari police officials arrested two senior students from the AEI campus.

As per reports, the police on December 20 detained four students based on the complaints, however, two students were found guilty.

On the case of ragging, Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Diganta Borah said, “We have arrested four people based on the complaint registered by the victim. However, we only have facts connecting two of them to the case so far.”

Also Read: Dibrugarh University Ragging Case: Punishment imposed on three students; one expelled, two rusticated

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under the anti-ragging act and the accused will be produced before the court.

Earlier on December 21, Four Syed Abdul Malik boys' hostel students were expelled for allegedly ragging a junior student. The boys were expelled after a junior student at the boys' hostel complained.

Jintu Chetry, Bishal Rongpi, Vikramaditya Bora, and Akash Jyoti Saikia are among those who have been expelled.

Meanwhile, Ankur Chaudang, a former student of the boy's hostel, has been barred from entering the hostel premises for the rest of his life.

In connection with the ragging incident, two members of the students' union were also removed from their positions. Vikramaditya Bora and Sumit Rai are their names.

The college's anti-ragging committee has issued a warning to three other boys in connection with the incident.

