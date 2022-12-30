Guwahati police on December 30 rewarded cash amount of Rs. 10,000 to Uber driver, Khagen Das , who informed the police about a crime incident that took place in Guwahati on December 29.

Earlier on December 29, a miscreant identified as one Hitesh Das allegedly took a corpse from Guwahati in an Uber cab which Khagen Das was driving and afterwards discarded it on the city's outskirts in the Kamalpur area on December 29.

As per Khagen Das, the accused allegedly booked the cab offline from the Rukminigaon neighbourhood and had put suspicious-looking luggage into the car's trunk.

Interestingly, both the driver and the accused are reportedly from the same village in the Nalbari district.As per reports the deceased hailed from Pathshala and the body was originally planned to transport to Musalpur.

Hitesh Das, then directed Khagen Das to Kamalpur, where he discarded the bag allegedly containing the body deep into the bush.

Upon suspicion, when asked about the contents of the bag, the Hitesh Das stated that he had killed one of his friends with a hammer and the body was in the sack.

Khagen Das had no choice but to comply and drop him off in the city's Beltola area where his bike was parked. However, Khagen Das reported the crime to the Dispur police station and narrated the entire incident.

Following this, a police team was alerted and was able to track down the accused and arrested him.