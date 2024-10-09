Guwahati, the largest city in Assam, has taken a significant step towards modernisation with the inauguration of Phase I of its Smart Street Lighting system. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the project's completion, marking a new era in urban infrastructure for the city.

The initiative, costing Rs 83.96 crore, aims to enhance citizen safety and promote energy efficiency. "As Guwahati expands and more opportunities arrive, it is pertinent to have streetlight coverage to enhance safety of an area," Sarma stated.

Key features of the new system include:

1. Installation of 11,000 energy-efficient LED lights

2. Coverage of nearly 1,000 roads

3. Web-based Central Control and Monitoring System (CCMS) for remote management

4. Automatic dimming after midnight for power conservation

5. Real-time tracking for quick maintenance response

The chief minister emphasised the project's role in improving public safety, noting, "This along with recently installed CCTVs will ensure a sense of security for the people."

Sarma also revealed plans for further expansion, saying, "We've set a target of 20k+ lights under this project."