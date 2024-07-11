The body found in Guwahati's Maligaon has been identified as Raghuvendra Kumar Gupta, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Family members confirmed the identification at the GMCH morgue earlier today.

Gupta had rented a property in the Chalapara area of Paltan Bazar, Guwahati, where he was reportedly engaged in the transport business. The circumstances surrounding his death have raised serious concerns among his family, who allege that it was a planned murder.

According to family members, Gupta had been missing for several days before his body was found. Despite their attempts to file a complaint, they claim that the Jalukbari police did not take their concerns seriously.

CCTV footage from the area shows a person of interest, though their identity remains unknown at this time. Gupta's body bore severe injuries, including significant trauma to the eyes, nose, and ears, and all his teeth were missing, suggesting a brutal attack.