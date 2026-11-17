Guwahati may have woken up to gloomy skies on November 17, but the mood in the city is set to change as legendary American rock band Guns N’ Roses takes the stage tonight.

With anticipation building ahead of the much-awaited performance, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended a welcome to the band, declaring that Guwahati was ready for a night of rock music.

“Guwahati is waiting to enjoy your performance tonight! Welcome to the land of the Red River and Blue Hills!” Sarma posted on X on November 17.

The Chief Minister also added a playful twist to one of the band's most recognisable hits, writing, “Paradise City has a new address tonight, and it's called Guwahati. Are you ready for an Axl-ently legendary night?”

The reference to Paradise City, one of Guns N’ Roses' biggest anthems, is particularly fitting as the city prepares to welcome the band and its frontman Axl Rose.

The November morning, however, has offered a rather different backdrop to the excitement. Overcast skies and a gloomy start to the day have kept the city under a blanket of grey, even as excitement builds among fans looking forward to hearing some of rock music's most enduring hits live.

For many, the evening is about more than just another concert. Guns N’ Roses, known for songs such as Sweet Child O’ Mine, November Rain, Welcome to the Jungle and Paradise City, has remained a defining name in rock music across generations.

The band's arrival in Guwahati also puts the city on the map as a destination for major international music performances, bringing a globally recognised rock act to the Northeast.

As the countdown to the concert continues, fans will be hoping that the gloomy November skies give way to a memorable evening. And if Sarma's message is anything to go by, Guwahati is ready to make some noise tonight.