A pipeline burst incident was reported on Thursday, June 22 in the city's Maligaon area.

The incident was reported in the Pandu area near the under-construction flyover making it to be the fifth incident in a row.

As per the visuals, water could be seen spilling out up to a few metres like a fountain.

Earlier on June 20, Guwahati City faced yet another water pipe burst incident, marking the fourth occurrence within a span of 30 days.



Also Read: Assam: Guwahati city struggles with fourth water pipe burst incident in 30 days

The latest incident took place near Noonmati's Sector 2, adding to the previous pipeline bursts in Rajgarh, Kharguli, and Maligaon.

While there have been no casualties reported thus far, there is a growing concern regarding potential property damage.

The recent pipeline burst near Gauhati Commerce College in RG Baruah Road has once again raised questions about the infrastructure's reliability and maintenance. Visuals of the incident depict a significant volume of water gushing out at an alarming rate.

According to preliminary reports, the burst occurred in the recently installed water pipeline of the Guwahati Jal Board at Rajgarh Road near Commerce College Link Road. While no injuries or casualties have been reported, the damage to properties amounting to lakhs of rupees has been a cause for distress among the affected residents.

