A water pipeline burst was reported in Maligaon's Kamakhya Colony of Guwahati, Assam resulting in a massive water spillage on the road.

As per reports, locals in the area alleged that the area is often inundated by pipe bursts due to the poor condition of the water supply pipe under GMDA.

Further, the residents are now demanding immediate action from the divisional authorities.



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It is to be mentioned here that earlier in June a minor pipeline burst incident was reported in the city's Maligaon area on the first day of Ambubachi Mela.

The incident was reported in the Pandu area near the under-construction flyover.

Water could be seen spilling out up to a few metres.

Although no major damage or loss of property was reported, it raises concerns about how many more incidents will be reported in the city risking the lives of the citizens.