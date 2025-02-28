Residents of Guwahati will face a four-day water supply disruption from March 2 to March 5, as the Guwahati Jal Board conducts a robotic survey of its pipeline network.

The Jal Board issued a public notice today, informing citizens about the scheduled maintenance and inspection work.

To assist the public during the disruption, the board has provided two helpline numbers for queries:



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📞 60039-20846

📞 60024-78263

This is not the first time that the Jal Board has undertaken such a survey, as similar disruptions have occurred in the past due to pipeline inspections and maintenance activities.

Residents are advised to store sufficient water in advance to manage the temporary supply suspension.