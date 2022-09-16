Guwahati is all set to welcome Indian Open Air, a brand-new rock concert, that will be hosted by Rockarolla Events, Urban Mantra, and the E365 Group of Companies.

On November 27, the Indian Open Air concert will be held in Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati.

“Indian Open Air (IOA) will feature popular bands from across the globe, besides also hosting some of the most promising acts from our very own Northeast”, stated Gautam Choudhury (organizer) while exclusively talking to IndiaTodayNE.

“We firmly believe in bringing the best of experiences to the region and that together we will be able to reach newer heights and connect with more people, spreading smiles and happiness as we knit this story of a culture – we fondly call – Indian Open Air. In this entire process, we will also be helping to open up a whole new market for the city, thereby opening the floodgates of opportunity and work for our superbly talented creative community in Northeast and beyond”, the organizers added.

“It gives us immense pleasure to announce that Rockarolla Events, Urban Mantra & E365 Group of Companies have come together to host – Indian Open Air, a brand-new rock concert IP in the Gateway of Northeast, Guwahati. We take this opportunity to share our happiness as we officially announce the IP to the world, today”.

“In our years’ long endeavor, we have always wanted to share a glimpse, to one and all, of a celebration that resonates love, unity, and peace; from the heart of Northeast India - Guwahati! For us, creation or art cannot be limited to boundaries and hence together we introduce the annual gathering of free and creative minds, which we fondly call - IndianOpenAir. Indian Open Air features the best of creative arts, music, and above all a gathering of like-minded individuals, all at one place – under the open skies and surrounded by freethought”.

For generations, Northeast India has boasted the abundance of nature’s kindness. Its hills and valleys, its rivers and waterfalls. Its bio-diversity and cultural vibrance, have always intrigued the world and added to the beauty of our great nation India. Its love for music and art stands as testimony to its intellectual indulgence, which has always left the world, wanting more.