Guwahati welcomes 'Bistirna Parore' voyage honouring Bhupen Hazarika

A musical voyage celebrating Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika's centenary has become a showcase for the Brahmaputra's untapped potential as a river cruise tourism destination, with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal calling it a path to economic transformation for Assam.

The "Bistirna Parore" vessel docked at Pandu Port on September 15, drawing thousands who braved heavy weather to witness performances by Karbi, Bodo and Tiwa communities. The event brought together Dr Hazarika's family members, including son Tej Hazarika and brother Samar Hazarika, alongside cultural figures and artists.

The voyage began on September 8 from Guijan in Tinsukia and is traversing the Brahmaputra from Sadiya to Dhubri, combining music and culture with river-based travel. At each stop, including Bogibeel, Neematighat, Biswanath and Tezpur, children have participated in art sessions while citizens joined spontaneous performances with the travelling band.

Sonowal emphasised the initiative's dual purpose during the Guwahati event. "This voyage is not only a tribute to Dr Bhupen Hazarika, who gave voice to the Brahmaputra, but also a step towards realising the river's promise as a cultural and economic lifeline," he said.

The minister highlighted river cruise tourism's potential to create jobs, attract global visitors and integrate local communities into sustainable development. He called Dr Hazarika the "doyen of neo-Assamese identity" and noted how the Brahmaputra served as the musician's muse.

The Brahmaputra, designated as National Waterway 2, offers unique advantages for cruise tourism with its vast width, scenic landscapes, rich biodiversity and cultural heritage along its banks. The river remains largely unexplored compared to European waterways, presenting opportunities for wildlife sightings in Kaziranga, visits to Majuli's Satras, tea garden landscapes and experiences with tribal traditions.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India is developing terminals along the Brahmaputra from Sadiya to Dhubri to support passenger and cargo movement, with cruise tourism as a key component. The agency has completed projects, including the Ganga Vilas river cruise from Varanasi to Dibrugarh, described as the world's longest river cruise.

Infrastructure development includes a ship repair facility at Pandu, road connections to National Highway 27, modern terminals at Jogighopa and Bogibeel, and tourism-cargo facilities across multiple locations. Bank protection work at Bogibeel, boundary walls for Bhutan cargo and continuous fairway development through dredging are preparing the waterway for world-class river cruise operations.

"River cruise tourism on the Brahmaputra can become Assam's calling card to the world," Sonowal added. "It offers breathtaking natural beauty and an unmatched cultural narrative."

The voyage continues to Jogighopa as both a cultural odyssey and a demonstration of the river's tourism potential. The initiative reflects IWAI's broader mission to rejuvenate the Brahmaputra as a river of commerce, culture and community while empowering communities along its banks.