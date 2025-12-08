Guwahati welcomes Post Malone: City erupts in excitement ahead of mega concert

Guwahati was swept up in a wave of excitement on Monday, December 8 as international music sensation Post Malone arrived in the city ahead of his highly anticipated live concert. Crowds of enthusiastic fans gathered along the streets, hoping to catch a glimpse of the global icon whose presence has sparked unprecedented buzz across the Northeast.

Adding a distinctly local flavour to the star’s grand welcome, a special vehicle decorated with posters of Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg accompanied Post Malone’s arrival procession. The symbolic gesture highlighted a unique cultural fusion between Assam’s homegrown musical legacy and the global influence of the American singer-rapper.

The concert has already created record-breaking anticipation in the region, with nearly 21,000 tickets sold. Of these, approximately 7,400 tickets were purchased by fans from Guwahati alone, while nearly 3,000 tickets were secured by international attendees. Another 5,000 tickets went to music lovers from various Northeastern states, and the remaining 5,000 were booked by audiences from across India, underlining the nationwide and global appeal of the event.

As Guwahati prepares for what is expected to be one of its biggest live music experiences, the city is bracing for an electrifying night as Post Malone takes the stage, marking a landmark moment for the region’s entertainment landscape.