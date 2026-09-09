Guwahati wife murder: Ramanuj Goswami brought to flat for crime scene recreation

Ramanuj Goswami, accused of murdering his wife Riya Talukdar Goswami, was brought to their flat at Anjali Griha Apartment in Beltola, Guwahati, on Wednesday for crime scene recreation, police sources said.

Goswami was brought to the apartment by a police team with his hands handcuffed as investigators sought to recreate the sequence of events surrounding the alleged murder.

The accused is currently in seven-day police custody following his arrest in connection with the case. Police are questioning him to establish the circumstances leading to the killing and verify details provided during interrogation.

The 25-year-old Riya Talukdar was allegedly killed at the couple’s flat following a quarrel.

Police recovered her body from the residence, while her severed head was found wrapped in a plastic bag and kept inside a refrigerator. A dao was also recovered from the flat.

The case came to light after the couple’s family members reportedly failed to contact them for two days. Police subsequently reached the flat after receiving information and discovered the alleged crime scene. Goswami later surrendered before the police and was arrested.

During questioning, Goswami reportedly told investigators that the couple frequently had arguments and alleged that he suspected his wife of being involved in an extramarital relationship. Police are verifying the circumstances and motive behind the alleged murder.

The crime scene recreation is being carried out as part of the ongoing investigation and is expected to help police establish the sequence of events and corroborate the accused’s statements.

Police are also examining the evidence recovered from the apartment and other circumstances surrounding the death as the investigation continues.