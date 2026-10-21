The body of a young woman was recovered from a rented apartment in Guwahati’s Hengrabari area on Tuesday, October 20 and police have detained a 34-year-old ICICI Life Insurance manager in connection with the case.

The deceased has been identified as Dolly Kashyap, a resident of Sualkuchi in Assam who was reportedly working at an insurance company and staying as a tenant at Neha Apartment in Hengrabari.

Dispur police reached the apartment after the woman’s body was discovered and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. The exact cause of death has not yet been established.

The arrested accused has been identified as Biswanath Das, 34, son of Prafulla Kumar Das. He is a resident of Arrah village under Adra police station in West Bengal’s Purulia district.

Police are investigating the case to determine the circumstances leading to Kashyap’s death. Further details, including the findings of the investigation and the cause of death, are awaited.