Guwahati woman found dead in West Bengal, police arrest accused in trafficking case

Police have arrested a local man in connection with the brutal murder of a 23-year-old woman from Guwahati who was allegedly lured to West Bengal under false pretences before being killed.

Puja Das, a resident of the Uzanbazar area in Guwahati, was reported missing on August 23 after leaving with Mahesh Paswan, also known as Basu. According to police sources, Paswan had allegedly promised Das employment opportunities in West Bengal.

The victim's body was discovered several days later in a severely mutilated condition. Police officials confirmed that the murder involved extreme violence, with the perpetrator dismembering the victim's limbs.

Investigators suspect this case may be linked to human trafficking networks operating across state borders.

Latasil Police successfully apprehended Paswan and have filed charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to determine if additional suspects were involved in the crime.