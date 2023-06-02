In a sensational incident, the body of a woman was found inside a box in Guwahati’s Lalung Gaon on Thursday evening, June 1.

As per initial reports, the deceased woman was identified as Bakhanti Baishya. The body was recovered from inside a box.

According to the information received, the body was recovered from a rental room. Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the husband of the woman is absconding along with their child.

Moreover, the family had reportedly moved into the rented space just last week.

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Speaking to the media, the police officer in charge, who is investigating the case said, "We have received information about a dead body of a woman inside a rented house at around 4 PM based on foul smell by the neighbours."

The police also claimed that the deceased was around 35-40 years old.

Further, the police added that the suspecting the cause of the foul smell, the neighbours broke open the thatched house and suspected a dead body and informed the Gorchuk police.

With the help of the forensic team, the body has been retrieved and taken for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, upon enquiry, the locals revealed that the woman was seen alive until a couple of days ago.