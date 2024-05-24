A woman in Guwahati has left her husband after successfully clearing the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) exam. The woman, identified as Pushpanjali Bora, reportedly departed their residence under the pretext of training, taking with her gold worth Rs 3.50 lakh, including Rs 2 lakh in cash, along with other valuable items.

Pushpanjali Bora and her husband, Rekib Ahmed, first met during their college days at Gauhati University in 2011–12. Since then, Rekib has been financially supporting his wife, covering all her expenses, including the cost of APSC coaching.

However, tensions arose when Rekib discovered that his wife had been keeping his identity secret at her workplace, a prominent APSC coaching institute in Guwahati’s Chandmari locality. Despite repeated inquiries, Pushpanjali allegedly threatened suicide if Rekib pressed the issue further.

The situation escalated when Pushpanjali successfully cracked the recently announced APSC exam, securing the post of Assistant Audit Officer. Feeling betrayed and deceived, Rekib lodged a complaint at Chandmari police station, citing financial discrepancies and emotional distress.