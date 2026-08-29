Guwahati woman missing since August 25, family suspects tenants may have lured her outside Assam

A 25-year-old woman has been missing from Boragaon in Guwahati since August 25, prompting her family to approach Garchuk Police and seek urgent assistance in tracing her whereabouts.

The missing woman has been identified as Minakshi Goyari. According to her family, Minakshi was living in Boragaon when she went missing on August 25. The family has alleged that two women who had recently taken accommodation as tenants on the same residential premises may have lured her away.

The family suspects that the two women may have taken Minakshi outside Assam after allegedly offering her some form of inducement. However, the allegations have not been independently established, and there is no official confirmation that the woman was taken against her will.

Police have reportedly traced Minakshi's last known location to New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. Her mobile phone has remained switched off since then, making it difficult for her family to establish contact or ascertain her current whereabouts.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance have caused concern among her parents, who have sought a thorough investigation and the early recovery of their daughter.

The family's financial condition has added to their difficulties. Minakshi's mother works as a daily-wage labourer and is the family's primary source of support, while her father is visually impaired.

The family has appealed to the police to trace Minakshi and determine how she travelled from Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri and what happened thereafter.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the disappearance. As of now, Minakshi's whereabouts remain unknown, and there is no official confirmation regarding whether she left voluntarily or was taken elsewhere against her will.