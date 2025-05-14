A shocking incident rocked Guwahati on Tuesday morning after a woman, Saraswati Das from Bhangagarh, was brutally attacked with a sharp weapon by the security guard of her apartment.

The incident occurred around 9:30 AM at Orchid Hillview Apartment in Manpara, Dhirenpara, within a CCTV blind spot in the building’s parking area.

The accused, Diganta Gogoi from Jorhat, reportedly stabbed the woman multiple times, causing serious injuries to her eyes, neck, and arm.



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She received over 15 stitches and is currently in critical condition at the emergency ward of GMCH.

The two had a heated argument two days prior to the attack. Residents suspect a possible love affair behind the violence.

Fatasil Ambari police have detained Diganta Gogoi, and the victim’s mobile phone has been seized from her son for investigation.