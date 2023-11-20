A youth in Guwahati has allegedly died over shock resulting out of yesterday's World Cup final match where India suffered a massive defeat at the hands of Australia.

The youth, identified as Pranjal Majumdar, was a resident of Birubari locality. A student of ITI in Birubari, Pranjal reportedly went into a state of depression after watching the match and went to bed without having his dinner. Family members have stated that the victim had got up from his bed several times last night.

Later, when they went to check on Pranjal, he was found to be lying on the bed and not responding. The family quickly rushed him to the Hayat Hospital and admitted him there. There the doctor declared him dead. Currently the body has been sent for post mortem and the actual cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Family members are stating that Pranjal has died from the shock of India's crushing defeat to Australia in the World Cup final match. It has also been stated that the victim was not known to have suffered from any sort of terminal illness. The family members' allegations point to the possibility that Pranjal's death may have been the result of suicide. However, nothing can be ascertained till the post mortem report comes in.