A youth lost his life after a violent clash broke out between two groups over a land dispute in Guwahati’s Gaushala area on September 3.

According to reports, a fight broke out between club members and the youth's family over the purchase of a plot of property.

Members of the Jupiter Club allegedly acquired a plot of property from a woman known to the victims.

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Meanwhile, a verbal dispute broke out between the two parties regarding monetary transactions related to the acquired land.

Members of the Jupiter Club have been accused of viciously assaulting the youth.

According to authorities, the injured was brought to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), however, he died from his injuries while receiving treatment there.

Another youth is said to be in serious condition and receiving treatment at the GMCH.